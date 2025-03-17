THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said it has tied up with the Chamber of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines (CCIP) to clear out counterfeit cosmetics from online platforms.

In a statement on Monday, IPOPHL said that it signed an e-commerce memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CCIP to work against the sale and marketing of counterfeit cosmetic products online.

“Through this MoU, the CCIP and its members will now be part of the collective drive of protecting both the cosmetics industry and the health and safety of the public,” IPOPHL Director General Brigitte M. da Costa-Villaluz said.

“This collaboration is a protective measure so that cosmetics products, from skincare to makeup, can be availed of by people around the world not only for their high quality but also for their authenticity,” she added.

The signing follows the partnership entered into by IPOPHL and CCIP in 2023 which centered on policing intellectual property (IP) violations.

CCIP President Christine Michelle P. Reyes said that the industry’s continuous growth makes it susceptible to online counterfeits.

“As the rise of e-commerce platforms has led to the rapid spread of counterfeit goods online, brands have difficulty in protecting their intellectual property due to damage to brand reputation and elevated risks to consumer safety from the sale of unsafe or substandard products,” she said.

The MoU brings together online platforms, brand owners, industry associations, and chambers of commerce with the aim of establishing a code of practice for online businesses, enhancing collaboration among signatories, and implementing notice and takedown procedures.

“Originally conceived as a stopgap measure, the MoU has proven to be an effective tool that gives us a fighting chance against IP violators who flood platforms with fake cosmetic products,” IPOPHL Deputy Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo said.

“The MoU complements the goals of the Internet Transactions Act and has been recognized as a best practice within the ASEAN region,” he added.

To date, the e-commerce MoU has 65 signatories. — Justine Irish D. Tabile