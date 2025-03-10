THE Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the decision to transfer turpoprop aircraft away from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) could still be reviewed by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) given the turnover in membership of the committee allocating airport slots.

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose C. Ines told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing on Monday that the Manila Slot Coordination Committee, which decided to transfer about 30% of turboprop operations from NAIA to Clark, has since changed in composition.

“There are now new members of the committee,” Mr. Ines said when asked about the possibility of revisiting the committee’s decision.

Members of the Manila Slot Coordination Committee are the DoTr; the MIAA; the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) and the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the private-sector operator of NAIA.

The NNIC has floated plans to transfer the operations of turboprop aircraft away from NAIA to help decongest the airport.

By March 30, budget carrier Cebu Pacific is scheduled to start relocating turboprop aircraft operations to Clark International Airport.

The changes will not be abrupt and do not necessarily mean that all turboprop aircraft will be moved to other airports, the DoTr has said, citing the need to maximize NAIA slots by using high-capacity aircraft as much as possible.

Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp., the operator of Clark International Airport, has revised its passenger volume projection for 2025 to incorporate growth projections resulting from the transfer of turboprop operations.

LIPAD is expecting between 3.3 million and 3.4 million passengers this year, upgrading from the previous estimate of 3 million. — Ashley Erika O. Jose