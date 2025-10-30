ELECTRONIC WALLET platform GCash on Wednesday said no user data was leaked or compromised, assuring customers their accounts remain secure despite reports of information being sold on the dark web.

“GCash assures the public that there has been no breach, no leak, and no compromise in its systems,” the company said in a statement.

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Rhoel R. Aguda said the agency has been monitoring the issue and reminded the public to remain vigilant against online scams and misinformation.

“If you see data allegedly being sold online, do not panic or share personal information. Always verify through legitimate sources and be cautious about what you post or click,” he said.

GCash also urged the public to refrain from reposting unverified information and to rely solely on official channels for accurate updates.

The company warned that it would pursue legal action against individuals or groups spreading false or malicious claims that cause public confusion and undermine user trust.

On Tuesday, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), through its Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), said the alleged data leak involving G-Xchange, Inc., the operator of GCash, did not originate from the company’s systems. — Ashley Erika O. Jose