THE BAKING INDUSTRY said it wants the government to allow bread prices to rise if a proposed P200 blanket wage hike goes ahead.

Filipino-Chinese Bakery Association, Inc. (FCBAI) President Christopher C. Ah said at a briefing: “As long as the government helps us in gradually increasing our prices so that our consumer will not get hurt.”

The briefing was called to discuss the industry’s outlook. Mr. Ah said he is confident about growth this year due to growing demand and the government’s support.

“We are okay as long as the government supports us,” he said Thursday.

“Bread stays a staple for us (Filipinos). And what is good about the industry is that our bakers are becoming more innovative,” he added, citing moves to sell bread online.

“It started during the pandemic when (online selling) boomed,” he added.

He said the industry is in continuous dialogue with the government for support measures like tax breaks and the promotion of healthy breads.

“Our suppliers are being supported by the government; that is why instead of continuously increasing prices, they also control their prices,” Mr. Ah added.

He said price pressures are being dealt with via innovation.

“We have strong partners who teach us how to use new technology, remedies, and solutions,” he said.

He cited the example of alternatives to sugar, which is becoming expensive

“Actually, we are lucky because the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) came up with Pinoy Tasty,” he added, referring to the standard loaf of sliced sandwich bread, which is price-controlled.

Pinoy Tasty, along with Pinoy Pandesal — the traditional Filipino bread roll — emerged from a joint project between the government and baking industry to formulate affordable bakery products.

The DTI in its suggested retail price (SRP) bulletin on Feb. 1 approved a P2.25 and P4 increase for Pinoy Pandesal and Pinoy Tasty, respectively. This was the first price increase for these products since 2022.

The FCBAI is hoping to address the issues faced by the industry at this year’s Bakery Fair, due to take place on March 6-8 at the World Trade Center.

“We are expecting 30,000 to 35,000 participants for the three days,” Mr. Ah said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile