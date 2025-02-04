THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said on Tuesday that it collected P2.06 trillion via e-payments in the 10 months to October.

The BIR said e-payments accounted for 85% of total collections.

“We see that more and more people are actually using our e-services and paying online,” BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said on the sidelines of the National Tax Campaign Kick-off.

Mr. Lumagui said the bureau expects increased usage of its e-services, such as online filing and e-payment.

The BIR said 5.78 million e-payment transactions were recorded in the first 11 months last year, equivalent to 38% of transactions overall.

“What we’re doing is enhancing our e-lounges (in district offices) to guide taxpayers because some people who still prefer paper might not see how convenient e-services are,” he said.

“This way, all transactions that can be done online are directed there by our revenue officers, who also teach taxpayers how to use e-services to encourage them to adopt these convenient options.” — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante