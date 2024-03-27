ABOITIZ Construction on Tuesday announced it will oversee maintenance activities for the Davao City bulk water supply project led by Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc.

The 12-billion water supply project has a capacity of 300 million liters per day and is set for completion within three years.

“It is with great honor to partner again with Apo Agua as they pursue delivering safe and sustainable water to communities,” Aboitiz Construction’s Vice-President for Operations Maintenance Alex P. Garciano said in a press statement.

Aboitiz Construction and Apo Agua signed the contract last month in Davao City.

The maintenance activities cover comprehensive services aimed at ensuring uninterrupted water supply, optimizing operations, and strategically mitigating risks.

Started in December 2023, the bulk water project is under the public-private partnership of Davao City Water District and Apo Agua.

“This collaboration epitomizes the synergy within the Aboitiz Group, showcasing our shared commitment to sustainable water management solutions for the communities we serve,” Apo Agua Head of Water Business Eduardo Aboitiz said.

Aboitiz Construction and Apo Agua, the water unit of Aboitiz InfraCapital, are all under the Aboitiz Group.

In 2023, the two partnered in its first project for the 45 kilometers of a treated water pipeline network, and eight off-take points, citing yard piping, valves, and appurtenances.

The firm recently completed its waterproofing works for Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 1 and the repair of the sootblower lance tube for GNPower Dinginin in Mariveles, Bataan.

In addition, it secured a new five-year contract with Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation, and a three-year scaffolding contract with Aboitiz Power Corporation’s Therma Visayas, Inc. and Therma South, Inc. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante