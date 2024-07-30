RLC RESIDENCES has pledged to deliver one million square meters of net-zero carbon and resilient condominiums by 2031, in partnership with International Finance Corp. (IFC).

“We started this journey on sustainability back in 2022, and we’re pleased to have advanced enough to have our first building, Le Pont Residences in Bridgetowne [Destination Estate], EDGE-certified,” RLC Residences Senior Vice-President and Business Unit General Manager John Richard B. Sotelo said in a statement on Monday.

The partnership aims to achieve net-zero carbon status by implementing green building measures and obtaining EDGE (excellence in design for greater efficiencies) certification from IFC. Additionally, it will use the IFC’s Building Resilience Index tool to assess and verify the resilience of RLC Residences projects.

“RLC Residences’ commitment to green and resilient initiatives is commendable and a vital step towards a sustainable future,” IFC Global Lead for EDGE and Building Resilience Index Ommid Saberi said.

Mr. Saberi added that achieving EDGE Preliminary Certification for Le Pont Residences demonstrates a “forward-thinking approach” that benefits both the environment and the local community.

“As a hotspot for disasters, it is crucial to explore how the Philippines can incorporate climate resilience practices into the design and construction of buildings,” he said.

IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, offers EDGE as a free software and green building standard and certification system.

It aims to empower developers to build sustainable properties through cost-effective and environmentally friendly means while delivering high-quality buildings. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante