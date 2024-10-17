METRO PACIFIC Health Corp. (MPH) has teamed up with health and wellness application mWell to allow users to book and access its network of hospitals nationwide via the digital platform.

MPH has forged a referral partnership with mWell to help provide health services to the app’s users by referring them to its network of 26 hospitals, it said in a statement.

“mWell users can directly book services for themselves through the app and access services at Metro Pacific Health (MPH) hospitals,” Chaye Cabal-Revilla, president and chief executive officer at mWell, said.

mWell doctors and HealthHub partners can refer patients to MPH for ongoing care, making the entire healthcare process seamless and integrated within the app, she said.

The signing ceremony held on Oct. 12 was attended by key executives from both companies.

MPH said the ceremony highlighted how mWell’s digital solutions can enhance patient experience, offering convenience in accessing medical care.

Facilities that are part of MPH’s network are Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Makati Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center, De Los Santos Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Inc. and Davao Doctors Hospital, among others.

MPH is the healthcare arm of Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), while mWell is its health technology platform.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority share in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — A.R.A. Inosante