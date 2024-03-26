THE Department of Science and Technology (DoST) said on Tuesday that the chance of La Niña taking over in June is now seen at 62%, though the effects of El Niño dry spells could still be felt until August.

“That percentage increases as we move to the latter half of the year,” Science and Technology Secretary Renato U. Solidum told a Palace briefing.

“So, government agencies will continue to implement the El Niño actions and of course later on, transition into preparing for La Niña.”

He said 48 provinces are expected to be affected by drought, and 24 by dry spells. He added that by May 54 provinces will be affected by drought.

At a separate briefing, National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Administrator Eduardo G. Guillen said farmers have increased rice and corn production amid the dry conditions caused by El Niño.

Citing the Philippine Statistics Authority, he said rice and corn production rose 5.9% and 1.1% respectively in the first quarter.

Last week, the Department of Agriculture said damage to agriculture has been valued at P1.75 billion due to intensifying El Niño conditions, displacing at least 29,437 farmers across 32,231 hectares of affected land.

Mr. Guillen noted that the NIA has watered about 99% of irrigated land in response.

He added that farmers have been planting high-value crops such as corn in non-irrigated tail-end areas to maximize land usage.

“Our pronouncement ever since is what we call alternate wetting and drying technology which will greatly help irrigation since we get to save about 30% of water,” he said.

Mr. Guillen said the NIA hopes to build 20 medium-sized dam projects and between three and five larger projects within the term of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

He said the President wants more high dams to address the country’s water supply issues. — John Victor D. Ordonez