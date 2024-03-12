THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said that it will be investing P3 billion to create four dairy zones designed to help the National Dairy Authority (NDA) hit its production target of 80 million liters of milk by 2028.

In a statement, the DA said it will help build dairy zones in Luzon, the Visayas, Mindanao, as well as other areas where production conditions are favorable.

On Tuesday, the NDA held its 29th anniversary during which Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. outlined a 5% self-sufficiency target for dairy, which will be reached when output hits 80 million liters of milk by 2028.

In his speech, which was delivered by Agriculture Undersecretary Agnes Catherine T. Miranda, Mr. Laurel said that the dairy industry is “a low-hanging fruit with immense potential for immediate impact, especially in combating undernourishment among children.”

He said conglomerates are venturing into the dairy sector, which signals that they find the industry promising.

“Let us capitalize on this trend and take full advantage of the opportunity it presents,” he added.

The dairy herd rose to 75,000 head in 2023, up 45% from 2018, while milk production grew by 65% to 28 million liters last year from 17 million liters in 2018.

Meanwhile, NDA is also providing technical assistance to almost 4,000 dairy farmers, said Mr. Tiu Laurel. — Justine Irish D. Tabile