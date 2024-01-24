THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it released P47.5 billion for social aid programs targeted at vulnerable individuals and families in 2023.

The funds supported the Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances (PSIFDC) program last year.

“This substantial funding aimed at providing crucial support to the implementation of the PSIFDC program, which encompasses a range of services intended to alleviate the burdens faced by individuals and families in crisis,” the DBM said.

Under the program, medical, funeral, educational, transportation, food, and cash assistance is provided to individuals in crisis situations. It aims to “help Filipinos who find themselves in dire circumstances whether due to illness, loss, or other challenges.”

This year’s budget allocates P34.27 billion for the program, which is expected to benefit around 3.9 million people.

“We will remain committed to uplifting the lives of our countrymen, especially the most vulnerable, through supporting targeted social assistance programs,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson