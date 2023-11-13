THE Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said it has signed a memorandum of intent (MoI) to enhance disaster management in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

JICA signed the memorandum with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).

“Cooperation so far has primarily been bilateral. Now, however, with the signing of the MoI with the AHA Centre, which serves as the disaster management base for the ASEAN region, JICA will support the creation of a disaster management network that positions ASEAN as one region and provide further cooperation for deeper ASEAN integration,” JICA said in a statement.

“In addition, JICA will increase human resource exchanges and the sharing of knowledge and experience between Japan and the ASEAN region in the area of disaster management, with the goal of strengthening human and knowledge connectivity in the ASEAN region,” it added.

JICA noted that ASEAN is disaster-prone and highly vulnerable to shocks such as earthquakes and typhoons. “Major disasters have occurred repeatedly, from the cyclone that hit Myanmar in 2008 to Super Typhoon Haiyan (Philippine name: Yolanda) that struck the Philippines in 2013,” it added.

The AHA Centre was established in Jakarta in 2011 to implement the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson