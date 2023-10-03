THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center said it and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) are studying the possibility of a PPP water supply project in El Nido, Palawan.

The PPP Center said it is working with the municipality of El Nido on possible technical assistance “should they proceed with the PPP option.”

USAID also presented its own findings from a study as part of its capacity-building and technical assistance program, the PPP Center added.

“El Nido may explore tapping the Project Development Monitoring Fund (PDMF) for project preparation and transaction advisory services, taking off from recommendations from the study,” it added.

The PDMF is a revolving fund managed by the PPP Center to “enhance the investment environment for PPPs and develop a robust pipeline of viable and well-prepared PPP infrastructure projects.” — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson