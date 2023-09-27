THE Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF) Committee has approved funding support for the project preparation phase of the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) central office building project, which will be executed as a public-private partnership (PPP).

“The project is expected to address the current and future office space requirements of the DoTr, as it envisions to have all of its offices housed within a single location to eliminate unnecessary transport and coordination cost, improve internal administrative efficiency, and increase transparency and accountability through enhanced access by the public and other stakeholders of DoTr,” the PPP Center said in a statement.

The funds will support project preparation and transaction advisory services, including “financing, design, construction, and operations and maintenance (O&M) of a mixed-use, multi-story, green-design and gender-responsive building, and ancillary facilities,” it added.

“The DoTr office building project is being proposed for PDMF support to ascertain its viability for PPP implementation,” it added.

This will cover the preparation of the pre-feasibility study and preparation of bid documents and assistance, among others.

The PDMF is a revolving fund managed by the PPP Center to “enhance the investment environment for PPPs and develop a robust pipeline of viable and well-prepared PPP infrastructure projects.”

The PDMF Committee is chaired by the National Economic and Development Authority with the Department of Finance serving as vice chair.

Its members include the Department of Budget and Management and PPP Center, which also serves as the PDMF Secretariat. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson