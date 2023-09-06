THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it has drafted a circular calling for inspections to validate whether designated establishments (DEs) are compliant with the energy efficiency and conservation law.

The DoE said that it will organize a monitoring team to carry out the inspections to enforce Republic Act No. 11285, or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) Act.

Under the law, the DoE is responsible for monitoring DEs’ energy management policies and related energy-efficiency and conservation programs.

“Conservation and efficient utilization of energy are among the major strategies of the government to realize energy self-sufficiency and reduce the environmental impact of energy generation and utilization, as outlined in the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) and the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Program (NEECP),” the DoE said.

The EEC monitoring team will visit establishments within office hours and in the presence of an authorized representative to evaluate DE’s energy management practices.

The inspection will come in three forms: routine inspection, complaint-related inspection, and by special order.

Routine inspections will be conducted every three to six months or as needed, while complaint-related inspection will be carried out in response to a complaint submitted to the DoE.

Meanwhile, a special-order inspection arises from written instructions issued to DEs by the director of the Energy Utilization Management Bureau.

A notice of inspection will be sent to DEs at least five working days before the visit.

“If the ECC Monitoring Team is refused access to the premises during the visit, the team shall include the record of the refusal and the reason for such in the site visit report,” the DoE said.

A show-cause order may be issued to a DE, “to rebut the alleged commission of the prohibited act upon determination that reasonable grounds exists.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera