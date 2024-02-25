THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it has asked hyperscale data center developers to submit their plans to draw power from renewable sources in order to properly gauge the industry’s demand.

“If we’re going to become the hub for hyperscale data centers, the requirement is very high for renewable energy and it’s a good opportunity for us,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina L. Guevara told reporters on Feb. 22.

Each hyperscale data center facility requires an electricity supply of between eight megawatts (MW) and 125 MW, she said.

“When I talked to them yesterday, I said, ‘You better come up with a roadmap so that we can match demand with the supply from renewables,’ and they promised to come up with a map,” Ms. Guevara said.

She said the response may take time as the hyperscale developers have yet to organize themselves as an industry.

Hyperscale data centers are massive business-critical facilities for companies with major data processing and storage needs. The Philippines is positioning itself as “the next hyperscale destination in Southeast Asia.”

In 2023, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said it is expecting a fivefold increase in the capacity of data centers in the Philippines with a power requirement of approximately 300 MW by 2025.

Separately, the DoE said it will conduct energy audits and spot checks in government offices and facilities in conjunction with the accelerated implementation of the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP).

GEMP aims to reduce the government’s electricity and fuel consumption by at least 10% through energy efficiency and conservation initiatives.

“All (government entities) are subject to energy audit within the current year and every three (3) years thereafter,” according to the DoE’s Administrative Order No. 15. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera