LOGISTICS company Ninja Van Philippines said it will build a 3,700-square meter warehouse in Laguna to service its small and medium enterprise (SME) clientele.

In a statement, the company seeks to provide warehousing solutions in support of SMEs who may also not have the staffing or capacity to effectively carry out order fulfillment.

“For many businesses, fulfillment and warehousing may still be costly or too time-consuming,” Ninja Van Country Head Vin Perez said in a statement.

Asked to comment further, the company said the expansion is part of a $50-million group-wide investment program running until 2024.

The new facility can store 2,400 pallets and an order processing capacity of 15,000 a day. The facility will also offer fulfillment services which include standard inbound, storage, outbound, and return processes and warehouse management solutions.

“Going beyond last-mile delivery, Ninja Van looks to become a total supply chain solutions provider to help shippers grow and thrive,” it said.

Group wide, Ninja Van offers logistics solutions across Southeast Asia and operates in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. — Justine Irish D. Tabile