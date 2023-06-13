THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has signed a memorandum of agreement on Tuesday with Borongan City in Eastern Samar covering the development and maintenance of the city’s airport.

“The Borongan City government, recognizing the increasing demand for air travel in the region, partnered with CAAP and air carriers (after) the airport launched commercial flights at the airport last year,” the regulator said.

CAAP said that the local government unit proposed a comprehensive plan to undertake and finance various development and maintenance projects at the airport.

The plan includes the construction of a new passenger terminal building and other essential airport infrastructure.

Jose Ivan Dayan Agda, mayor of Borongan City said that the project will pave the way for the future economic development of Samar.

“The signing of the MoA between CAAP and the Borongan City government sets the stage for a transformative period for Borongan airport,” the CAAP said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile