THE Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said it signed a partnership agreement with global training company StackTrek to improve its workforce’s digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

The IBPAP said in a statement on Thursday that the National IT Talent partnership with StackTrek will focus on “embedding training” for industry-relevant skills into the curriculum and internship programs of higher education institutions.

“In what could be an AI-driven economy, proactive collaboration is crucial to empower the Filipino talent, enabling them to flourish in roles that involve higher-value work,” IBPAP President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Madrid said.

IBPAP said the partnership will lead to the establishment of an AI and Programming Academy; the StackLab which will establish AI research and development units and deliver AI software applications to clients; and the AI Executive Education Program.

“The partnership between StackTrek and IBPAP represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will help the Philippine IT-BPM industry seize the tremendous economic opportunity presented by AI,” StackTrek Chief Executive Officer Bill Yuen said.

“We believe that with our combined expertise, resources, and vision, we can empower individuals and organizations to embrace AI, redefine business landscapes, and drive the industry forward,” he added.

For 2023, the IBPAP set a target of 1.7 million full-time employees (FTEs) and $35.9 billion worth of revenue. Last year, IBPAP grew revenue by 10.3% to $32.5 billion with FTEs rising 8.4% to 1.57 million. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave