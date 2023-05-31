THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has issued 33 show-cause orders against electric cooperatives (ECs) and private distribution utilities (DUs) for failing to submit information regarding pass-through fuel costs to consumers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission warned 25 ECs and three private DUs of possible penalties.

“The ERC emphasized that the submission of reports related to fuel charges is a condition for the grant of authority to charge generation rates under their PSAs (power supply agreements),” the ERC said.

The ERC said the ECs are: Abra Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Aklan Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Albay Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Camiguin Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Capiz Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Camarines Sur II Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Cebu I Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc.; North Cotabato Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Davao Norte Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Don Orestes Romualdez Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Iloilo III Electric Cooperative, Inc.; and Kalinga Apayao Electric Cooperative, Inc.

The Commission said it also issued show-cause orders against La Union Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Pampanga III Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Pampanga Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Surigao Sur II Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Zambales II Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Ilocos Sur Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Isabela II Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Lanao Del Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Pangasinan III Electric Cooperative, Inc.; and Zamboanga Sur I Electric Cooperative, Inc.

The private DUs are Iligan Light & Power, Inc.; Mactan Electric Co., Inc.; and Olongapo Electric Distribution Co.

The ERC said that the DUs not in compliance with reporting requirements fail to meet their obligation to procure least-cost power.

The ERC currently conducts fuel audits on ECs and DUs to verify the accuracy of fuel charges imposed on consumers. — Ashley Erika O. Jose