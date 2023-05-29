THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said it is getting ready for strengthening trade and investment between the Philippines and Europe by making transactions more seamless.

In a statement on Monday, the BoC said it has entered into a partnership with the European Union (EU)-ASEAN Business Council and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen economic ties with European businesses. By enhancing our modernization program and streamlining our processes, we aim to create a seamless and efficient trade environment that benefits both parties,” Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said.

The BoC is working on “fostering a conducive business environment, facilitating trade, and promoting mutual prosperity between the Philippines and its European partners.”

“With this collaboration, it aims to position the Philippines as a premier destination for European businesses, creating opportunities for both regions,” it added.

The BoC is also working on transitioning to paperless transactions and streamlining clearance processes for donations during calamities.

On Thursday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. called for the resumption of free trade talks with the EU. The negotiations officially started in 2016 but were suspended a year later. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson