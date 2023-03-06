THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it has signed up a unit of San Miguel Corp. to help improve packaging used by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In a statement on Monday, the DTI said it signed a memorandum of agreement with SMC’s San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corp. with the aim of offering MSMEs affordable packaging alternatives.

The partnership involves training, coaching, and other measures to upskill and scale up MSMEs’ packaging operations.

“It is about time that we collaborate, enhance, and push further towards product development, branding, and innovative packaging solutions which are at par with the international standards,” Trade Assistant Secretary Dominic R. Tolentino, Jr. said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave