By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

SPAIN’s Elecnor SA is looking into solar and offshore wind development projects in the Philippines, a company official said.

“Definitely for us renewable energy is the market; it goes with our market strategy of sustainability and we are very aware of the agenda of the Philippines to push for renewables by 2030,” Ivan Garcia Varas, managing director and head of business development for Southeast Asia, told BusinessWorld during the Philippines-Spain Multilateral Partnership forum on Wednesday.

Mr. Garcia Varas said that Elecnor is currently in discussions with Philippine companies for possible partnerships.

“We are looking at the main conglomerates here, as our potential partner. Without a partner, we can’t have a project. But I’m quite optimistic because we are building up that relationship,” Mr. Garcia Varas added.

“We can also deliver the solar farm, wind farm, we can also do the power transmission because that is our core business,” he said.

Mr. Garcia Varas said that Elecnor is also planning to have its subsidiary, Elecnor Philippines accredited to participate in power transmission projects.

“We are also getting in touch with the NGCP (National Grid Corp. of the Philippines) to see how we can add value to the power transmission; we are also getting in touch with the Department of Energy,” Mr. Garcia Varas said.

Elecnor is involved in the electricity, power generation, telecommunications, engineering, gas, construction, environmental, water, railway and aerospace industries.