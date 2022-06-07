THE GOVERNMENT has allowed businesses in Alert Level 1 areas to operate at full capacity, including public transport vehicles, though participants in mass gatherings will still need to present proof of full vaccination, the Palace said.

Palace Spokesman Jose Ruperto Martin M. Andanar said in a statement that the decision was arrived at by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and applies to areas under Alert Level 1, the most permissive quarantine setting.

Most of the Philippines, including the capital region, is under Alert Level 1 between June 1 and 15.

The government also relaxed face mask rules for athletic activities in well-ventilated areas, and outdoor sports or exercise in areas where “physical distance can be maintained.”

All government work is to be performed onsite under Alert Level 1.

The full capacity rule for public transport does not apply when traveling to areas where the alert level is less permissive. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza