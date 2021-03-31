Dining In/Out (03/31/21)

1 of 9

Ayala Malls, foodpanda team up

AYALA Malls and foodpanda have partnered up to offer hassle-free solutions for ordering and purchasing fresh meals. Ayala Malls food merchants are accessible on foodpanda’s Tap & Pick Up app option, which directs customers to their favorite food brands, as well as offer exclusive discount vouchers redeemable within the promo period of March 16 to June 30. Users can easily set curbside pickups at select DriveBuy stations in participating Ayala Malls. Initially designed to help minimize person-to-person contact when shopping for food, DriveBuy has been helping families and individuals put food on their tables without having to cook or wait in line for too long. Having started back in May 2020, DriveBuy has proved to be especially helpful for office workers on short breaks, people running errands, condo dwellers, and work-from-home professionals. Aside from the simplicity of the Tap & Pick Up app option which takes just three simple steps, customers can now get P100 off by using the promo code AYALAPICKUP which can be used until June 30. The discount is applicable with a minimum purchase of P399 via pick-up at designated Ayala Malls Drive Buy locations or via food delivery. The code can also be used as an add-on to current store promos. Customers can order from participating restaurants at 18 Ayala Malls until June 30: Alabang Town Center, Market! Market!, Manila Bay, UP Town Center, Greenbelt, Harbor Point, The District Imus, Serin, Legazpi, Glorietta, Cloverleaf, TriNoma, Vertis North, Feliz, Solenad, MarQuee Mall, Pavillion Mall, and The District Dasmariñas.

The Pen offers egg decorating kits for the kids

STAYING at home is an eggcellent eggscuse to make your Easter celebration a little eggstra special, says The Peninsula Manila. Keep the little ones busy with The Peninsula Boutique’s Egg Decoration Kits, then treat them to chocolate egg sculptures made with premium Belgian chocolate, traditional hot cross buns, a decadent upside down bunny filled with truffles, mini rabbit pralines, and more. With every P2,000 single-receipt purchase, bring home an Egg Hunt at Home Kit for an eggstravagant Easter celebration! View the menu of Easter treats at http://bit.ly/EasterOfferings. Call the hotel at 8887-2888 or order online at https://bit.ly/PenChatFacebook.

Lent and Easter exclusive from Richmonde hotels

FOR Lent, Richmonde Hotels offers an assortment of set meals featuring the ocean’s bounty which can be savored safely at home via curbside pickup or delivery. Richmonde Hotel Ortigas presents meatless platters good for the entire family. The Seafood Medley is a collection of complete meals packed in the innovative Hotbox, that can be shared by three to four persons. Choose from three pairings: steamed Lapu-Lapu with kaylan leaves and rice (P1,875), seafood kebab with Mexican rice (P1,775), and baked seafood with risotto (P1,525). These platters, that can be heated with the pull of the Hotbox’ string, are available for takeaway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., until April 4. Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, on the other hand, features a unique “Soul Food” dish this Lenten season, complete with salad, dessert, drink, and a stuffed toy to brighten up one’s day. Order the red snapper with pistachio Bérnaise sauce and Spanish mussels wrapped in savory cabbage, and get a mesclun mix with cranberry vinaigrette and sourdough croutons, the dessert of the day, a bottle of kombucha, and an Easter teddy bear, for P995. This set is available for pickup and delivery from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., until April 3. Finally, on April 4, the Richmonde Hotel Iloilo’s The Granary serves up a dinner feast of Asian cuisine to celebrate Easter Sunday. This “Eggstraordinary Easter Buffet” features dishes like lechon roll stuffed with tamarind and lemongrass, char sui short ribs, salmon aburi in miso yuzu glaze, nasi pandan wangi, and chicken tandoori. Diners can get unlimited servings at the buffet’s many stations — from tempura and other Japanese fare, to assorted freshly grilled meats and beef misono cooked a la minute. There’s even a halo-halo station to cool off after a hearty meal. The Easter dinner buffet is priced at P1,150 per person, with a 50% discount given to children six to 12 years old. For the Lenten takeaway specials of Richmonde Hotel Ortigas and Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, one day lead time is required. To pre-order, call 8638-7777 or 0917-859-7932 or e-mail events@richmondeortigas.com for Richmonde Hotel Ortigas; and contact 8570-7777, 0917-821-0333 or fb@eastwoodrichmonde.com for Eastwood Richmonde Hotel. To make a table reservation for Richmonde Hotel Iloilo’s The Granary, or to order takeaway, call +6333-328-7888 or 0917-563-3558. Corresponding fees apply for delivery orders. To ensure that the F&B patrons remain safe, the hotels employ strict sanitation and hygiene standards and enforce stringent safety protocols in accordance with the guidelines by the local government, the IATF, the tourism and health departments as part of the hotels’ Safe Stay program.

Kuya J offers halo-halo specials at 50% off

KUYA J is helping people beat the heat with its Halo-Halo Espesyal and Ube Halo-Halo which are currently at 50% off until Easter Sunday, April 4 only. Kuya J’s Halo-halo Espesyal has paper-thin shaved ice, macapuno strings, red and green nata de coco, caramelized saba, ube jam, and glazed langka. On top of that is a thick chunk of homemade leche flan, sprinkled with corn flakes and drizzled with ube cream. For something different there is the Ube Halo-halo variant. The exclusive promo applies with pick-up of delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph. Customers can get other exclusive deals and promos when they download the Central Delivery app via the Apple Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play for Android. This limited offer can also be availed for pick-up or take-out. For the latest deals and promos, follow @kuyajresto on Facebook and Instagram.

Eden cheese offers online recipes

THERE are many delicious meals that can be prepared with Eden cheese, and families can now find them at Eden’s Cheese Anything (http://www.cheeseanything.com/) website to try them out. The recipes are easy, delicious meals that can be cooked for the family every day, such as Eden infused Spaghetti, the Chicken Cordon Bleu, or a Grilled Cheese sandwich featuring a double dose of cheesy goodness in its filling and sauce.

Easter Sunday feast with The Plaza Catering

THE PLAZA Catering is taking orders for its Easter Sunday Feast featuring The Plaza New York-style Hot Pastrami, a legacy recipe from the 1960s, carefully smoked with a peppercorn crust. The Plaza has many other items — premium products, food-to-go trays, and Go Gourmet frozen convenience food that can be enjoyed for all occasions and every day. View the full menu at 2021 THE PLAZA FOOD-TO-GO (mcusercontent.com). Delivery is free to certain areas in Metro Manila for a minimum order of P3,500. For orders and inquiries, call 7729-0001 to 03 or 0917-718-2200.

Celebrate Easter at home with Edsa Shangri-La

RELAX and enjoy an intimate Easter celebration at home with Edsa Shangri-La, Manila’s specially curated take-away Easter set menus and goodies. The Gourmet On the Move Easter specials feature creations from HEAT, Summer Palace, Senju, and The Bakeshop starting at P2,500 net, available until April 4. HEAT’s traditional Filipino Easter set with a twist featuring arroz a la valenciana, pancit sotanghon guisado, kalderetang baka, lechon belly stuffed with laing, banana heart with coconut cream, Brazo de Mercedes, and bibingka cheesecake, that comes with condiments and steamed rice. This set for five may be ordered from Gourmet On the Move at P4,500 net. Senju kitchen brings authentic flavors of Japan with two Easter sets to choose from, complete with appetizer, main course, and dessert at P5,000 net for two persons and P10,000 net for five persons. Summer Palace has a special four-course Easter feast featuring the restaurant’s bestsellers at P2,588 net per person, with a minimum of two orders for take-away or delivery. The Bakeshop’s selection of luxurious Easter hampers brimming with Easter chocolates and goodies start at P2,500 net. To learn more about Edsa Shangri-La’s Easter offerings, visit https://bit.ly/EdsaShangriLaEaster2021. For inquiries, orders, and reservations, call 8633-8888 or e-mail heat.esl@shangri-la.com.

Resorts World Manila Holy Week specials

RESORTS World Manila’s (RWM) signature restaurants are offering a variety of seafood and vegetable dishes this Lenten season. Try Silk Road’s Salmon Tandoori (P665) and Wok-Fried Garden Greens (P200). Veggie-lovers can go for Happy 9’s Wok-Fried Round Cabbage with Dried Shrimp (P448) and Stir-Fried Seasonal Vegetables (P418). Garden Wing Cafe’s Seared Salmon Fillet (P700) is also a must-try. Enjoy these seafood and veggie dishes at home through RWM’s signature food-delivery service, Delishvery. Call +63 (2) 7908-8885 or text 0917-878-8856 for orders.

Conrad celebrates Easter with takeaway feasts

CONRAD Manila celebrates the coming Easter with Signature Takeaway Feasts and Easter Goodies conveniently available at the e-Store for takeaway and delivery. Brasserie on 3’s Easter Family Roast Takeaway Menu features ginataang tilapia in coconut milk, 48-hours US choice beef short rib (1.6 kg), and whole crispy roast suckling pig filled with aromatic rice, garlic and lemon grass; all served with roasted carrots, beets, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin, steamed rice, and buttered beans and bacon. Price starts at P5,150 net and serves a family of four to six. China Blue by Jereme Leung offers well-curated sets: Dim Sum featuring House specialty truffle mushroom bun, steamed pork and shrimp dumpling siomai, seafood bean curd sheet, and more; BBQ roast with highlights Honey-glazed BBQ pork neck, bacon scallops, half-roasted duck, to name a few, and Chef’s Specials of Homemade tofu with spinach and chicken, deep-fried spareribs with garlic, shrimp with XO sauce and seasonal vegetables, stir-fried beef with Chinese walnuts, and smoked duck with cigar spring rolls. Price starts at P2,200 net. To celebrate Easter, Conrad Manila’s Bru Coffee Bar presents a playful selection of Easter Bunnies, Eggs and more made from premium chocolates, all available to order online for takeaway or delivery. Kids and kids at heart also get to enjoy a special Easter Painting Kit Set, priced at P950 net, which includes bunny and egg molds, paint and brushes. The Easter Goodies is available until April 4. For orders, visit conradmanilaestore.whyqueue.shop, call 8833-9999 or e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com.