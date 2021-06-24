REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Personalities took to social media and their respective platforms to express their grief over the death of former President Benigno S.C. Aquino III on Thursday.Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza

Senator Risa N. Hontiveros-Baraquel 

Like his parents, Ninoy and Cory, Noy dedicated his life to the ideals of democracy and the well-being of Filipinos, giving hope and moral courage when the country needed it most. 

He made the six years of his presidency count. 

He was a champion for clean and honest governance, which was key to sustaining the remarkable economic growth under his watch. 

He was also well-respected as a statesman and fought enormous battles for our national sovereignty. His strong stand led to our historic win at The Hague in 2016, leaving behind a legacy of hope and justice for generations to come. 

His remarkable focus on the hallmarks of democracy and public service are solid foundations that our leaders can build upon. To honor his legacy is to continue the fight against corruption and reaffirm our fundamental freedoms and human rights. 

Former Secretary of Finance Cesar V. Purisima 

President Aquino demonstrated principled leadership in realizing those hopes for our country in the six years he was in office. The turnaround story of the Philippines  from Asia’s sick man to Asia’s bright star  is without doubt one of his greatest legacies. He left office with a Philippines more optimistic about its future, having ended the vicious cycle of doubt and having entered a virtuous cycle of confidence. 

His six years in office was proof of his fundamental thesis: that good governance delivers great economics. 

I recall with pride, how we raced past our peers and even outpaced China at times to post economic growth figures that were among the world’s fastest. Indeed, the six-year growth average of 6.2% during his administration was the Philippines’ highest in four decades. 

Vice-President Maria Leonor G. Robredo 

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon 

I grieve and mourn the passing of former President Benigno Simeon C. Aquino III. I have lost a dear friend and the nation has lost a gentleman who served his country well  with all honesty and sincerity and with the purest of intentions. I am thankful for the opportunity of having worked with PNoy during his Presidency. He meant well and wanted the best for the country and for all of us. We have lost an honest man. I join the Aquino family in their mourning and offer them my sympathies and prayers. 

Senator Grace S. Poe-Llamanzares 

Sa nagbukas ng pinto ng serbisyo publiko para sa atin, maraming salamat sa iyong legasiya ng pagsisilbi nang buong katapatan at dedikasyon. 

Ipinakita sa atin ni PNoy ang kahalagahan  ng mabuting kalooban sa isang pinuno: walang pag-iimbot sa kapwa, malinis ang intensyon, at walang pagkagahaman sa kapangyarihan. 

Pinapahalagahan namin ang iyong matapat na paglilingkod, PNoy.

House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin G. Romualdez 

I join the nation in mourning the passing of former President Noynoy Aquino. The news of his death was a shock to all of us. We all grieve for losing him so early — a man of integrity, a Filipino leader who made it his primary mission to institutionalize good governance reforms. 

We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. May you find peace in knowing that he is now back to the loving embrace of our Father.  

Rest now former President Aquino. Paalam. 

Anakalusugan Rep. Michael T. Defensor 

My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of Pres Noynoy Aquino. As a colleague in the 11th congress and as a friend, Pres Noy and I have  shared fond memories. While our lives are enmeshed in politics and there may have been differences at certain periods of time , we have remained good friends throughout the years. He is too young to die and today is a day of mourning. May he rest in peace. 

Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte-Carpio 

The City Government of Davao is one with the nation in praying for the eternal repose of the soul of former President Benigno Aquino III.  

The Philippine flag in the entire Davao City shall be flown at half-mast until his burial.  

Thank you. 

Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara 

We join the nation in mourning the passing of our former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III. Continuing the legacy of his esteemed parents Ninoy and Cory, PNoy introduced widespread reforms and espoused a strong anti-corruption policy during his presidency.  

“Walang wang-wang, walang counterflow, walang tong.” “Walang tongpats.” “Kayo ang boss ko.” These are just some of the quotes of PNoy that are forever etched in the hearts and minds of every Filipino and aptly captures his stance against the abuse of power by the people in power. 

President Noy, who was a colleague of mine from 2004 to 2007 at the House of Representatives, played a major role in my entry into the Senate in the 2013 mid-term elections where I was part of the Team PNoy coalition. He truly loved his country and helped so many Filipinos during his time in office. 

Rest well knowing that in time your own legacy will be remembered as it should be, from a perspective that is objective. You have earned your place in the annals of Philippine history. May the Lord bring comfort to PNoy’s siblings and rest of the Aquino clan.” 

13th Vice President of the Philippines Jejomar “Jojo” C. Binay 

