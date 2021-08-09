“There is science between behavior and circumstance. The pandemic doubled the need for elevated morale and performance. Constant huddles for realignment, coaching sessions for innovation, top-tier communication for adaptation, and generously incentivized performance were very helpful in ensuring that the business ran as usual.”

At 27, Jayvee Badile is already a new business manager or branch manager in Sun Life. To be specific, he is the youngest and fastest promoted branch/agency manager in the Philippine insurance industry.

“As a branch manager, I ensure sustainability of our Standards, Systems and Structure,” he discusses. “I also make sure I know how they all feel on a personal level. That is why I build relationships grounded on the idea that we are all interconnected.”

He ensures that all his personnel’s hard work is rewarded generously, because for him, boosting the morale of the team—by creating a conducive, rewarding workplace—determines the trajectory of their performance.

Therefore, his award serves as a validation of his financial advisors’ strategic hard work under his leadership in Sun Life’s Phoenix Palm branch.

“While it increases our visibility, it also strengthens our purpose as agents of change, and it will serve as fuel to continue affecting more change. Finally, it proves that we have successfully delivered the advocacy of financial security to Filipinos especially amid a global pandemic.”

Coming from a poor family, Jayvee’s personal advocacy is to make financial independence inclusive for every Filipino. This starts by helping them make deliberate and informed decisions with the options Sun Life offers, regardless of their current financial standing.

“I want to amplify that success in general and in milestones is driven by mindset and habit. This principle is always guided by my purpose to change lives through inspiration and impact. If I had done it with bare grit and passion, anyone can do it,” he says.

“Take heart, push forward, and turn your face towards the sun,” he advises the new financial advisors. “So long as you are doing your best for the people you promised to serve, then you are on your way to that sweet success story that you are building.”