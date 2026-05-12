AYALA CORP. has signed a $100-million sustainability-linked loan with DBS Bank Ltd., marking the group’s first Singapore dollar-denominated hedged loan facility.

In a statement on Monday, Ayala said proceeds from the loan would support the expansion of its businesses across its core sectors.

“This facility enables us to support Ayala’s growth initiatives while reinforcing our commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices,” Ayala Corp. Chief Finance Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Finance Group head Juan Carlos L. Syquia said. “It also reflects Ayala’s ability to access funding at attractive terms under this challenging environment.”

The company said the transaction would enhance its financial flexibility while aligning its financing strategy with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

As Ayala’s first Singapore dollar-denominated hedged loan, the facility lets the company borrow in either US dollars or Singapore dollars, broadening its funding options.

“This sustainability-linked facility marks an important step in Ayala Corp.’s efforts to deepen financial innovation and build greater resilience,” said Lim Wee Seng, DBS group head of energy, renewables and infrastructure, sustainability, project finance and strategic advisory.

“This is exactly the type of partnership we want to build with leading corporates in the region: one where capital supports business priorities, while sustainability is embedded into the way growth is financed and measured,” he added.

Ayala said the deal reflects the growing use of sustainability-linked financing instruments in the Philippines.

The listed group said it had secured about $6.9 billion in sustainable financing as of end-2025.

Shares of Ayala rose 0.21% to close at P471 each on the local bourse. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno