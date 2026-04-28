AYALA-LED AC Mobility Holdings, Inc. (ACMobility) has rolled out a rebranded membership program offering unlimited credits and tiered discounts, as it seeks to tap rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in the Philippines.

In a statement on Monday, the company said its tiered credit system, ChargePlus, aims to address barriers to long-term EV adoption, such as expiring credits and discount-only structures.

The program offers credits that do not expire if used at least once every six months. Customers may also receive bonuses of up to 20% on credit purchases.

ChargePlus members gain access to additional perks, including specialized vouchers and complimentary four-wheel alignment services at Bosch Car Service outlets nationwide.

The program also provides discounts on select official BYD accessories.

Customers may also access Power-on-Wheels (POW) mobile charging delivery at no additional cost for qualifying credit purchases.

For Kia owners, ChargePlus offers up to P500 off periodic maintenance service (PMS) at all Kia dealerships nationwide.

Future updates to ACMobility’s partner app, Evro, will allow users to reserve charging slots through their mobile devices.

“Our goal with ChargePlus is to transform the charging experience from a simple utility into a comprehensive, value-driven lifestyle for every EV owner,” ACMobility Head of Mobility Infrastructure Carla Buencamino said.

“This rebrand reflects our commitment to building an EV ecosystem that is not only accessible and reliable but also deeply attuned to the evolving needs of EV owners,” she added.

ACMobility is the official distributor of BYD and Kia passenger cars in the Philippines.

In 2025, about 62% of cars sold by ACMobility were battery electric or hybrid vehicles, ACMobility Chief Executive Officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said at the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting last week.

EVs accounted for about 11% of vehicle sales in the Philippines as of end-March, according to an industry report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. and the Truck Manufacturers Association. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz