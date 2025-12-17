SOUTH PALMS Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection has opened Bohol’s first luxury wellness spa, aiming to attract both local and international tourists seeking traditional Filipino wellness practices.

The spa, named Lola’s Sanctuary, blends heritage-inspired treatments with modern design, using farm-grown botanicals in its wellness offerings. It follows the August opening of the 188-room luxury resort, developed by the tourism arm of the Uy-led Alturas Group of Companies and managed by French hospitality chain Accor.

“The new space draws on the region’s deep-rooted healing traditions to create an experience that is both restorative and culturally resonant,” the resort said in a statement on Wednesday.

One of the signature treatments, Hilod Dalisay, is a 90-minute ancestral body-purifying ritual using asin tibuok, Bohol’s traditional sea salt, combined with lemongrass and virgin coconut oil.

“We wanted to preserve Bohol’s ancestral healing traditions while presenting them through a refined, contemporary lens,” said Danish Khan, general manager of South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection.

The spa features an open-air reception surrounded by pandan, lemongrass, and fruit trees, where guests can enjoy detox juices and herbal teas.

According to the resort, “every treatment reflects knowledge passed through generations of Filipino healers, blending botanicals grown at South Farm with techniques that balance authenticity and refinement.”

The spa complements the resort’s other luxury offerings, including beach yoga sessions and a fitness studio. Guests can also learn about Bohol’s traditional salt-making practices through the resort’s cultural immersion activities, branded as “M Moment.”

South Palms MGallery Panglao is Accor’s second luxury MGallery property in the Philippines. It sits within the 50-hectare Panglao Shores estate, which is slated for future residential and commercial developments.

In the Philippines, Accor operates hotels under brands including Fairmont, Raffles, Pullman, Mercure, and ibis Styles across Metro Manila and the Visayas. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz