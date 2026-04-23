THE PHILIPPINE Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said snack food manufacturer Republic Biscuit Corp. (Rebisco) Group is exploring expansion opportunities within PEZA-registered economic zones (ecozone) as part of efforts to support growth and improve operational efficiency.

In a social media post on Wednesday, PEZA said it met with Rebisco officials on April 17 to discuss potential investment and collaboration within ecozones across the country.

“The meeting focused on aligning Rebisco’s expansion plans with PEZA’s vision of enhancing the ecozone value chain towards… leveraging ease of doing business, reducing operational costs and supporting ecozone development and import substitution strategies,” the agency said.

Rebisco did not immediately reply to an e-mail and Facebook Messenger chat seeking comment.

PEZA also briefed the company on fiscal and nonfiscal incentives available to domestic market enterprises operating within ecozones.

The meeting also highlighted key investment laws that aim to improve the country’s investment climate and promote local industries.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga led the briefing, joined by Rebisco Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan C. Ng, along with other company executives.

Rebisco, known for its biscuits, chips, candies and other snack products, also operates a manufacturing facility in Vietnam’s Binh Duong province. — BMDC