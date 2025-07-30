THE PHILIPPINE information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) sector continues to grow, supported by increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to help workers adapt to evolving job roles, according to Concentrix Philippines.

“With all the other use cases — like revenue generation and reducing churn — we are continuously transforming our contact centers into profit centers rather than cost centers, and that is driving significant growth for the industry,” Amit Jagga, executive vice-president and chief business officer of Concentrix Philippines, said during a media roundtable on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagga said this aligns with the roadmaps of the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines and the Contact Center Association of the Philippines, which expect at least 5% in revenue growth this year.

“One thing that’s for sure is a lot of simple work is moving away, and new complex work is coming in, which means there is a lot of reskilling and upskilling that is required for the workforce,” Mr. Jagga added.

On Tuesday, Concentrix unveiled iX Hero, an AI-powered application that automates advisor performance to ensure better customer experience (CX) delivery.

Its AI-driven features include automatic conversation transcription, knowledge apps that find and surface ready-to-use answers to customer inquiries, noise cancellation, and speech harmonization.

The company also cited its Harmony feature, which fine-tunes employees’ pronunciation while maintaining a natural and authentic voice. This has been piloted in the language assessment portion of Concentrix Philippines.

“Having the Harmony feature in iX Hero is a perfect example of how AI helps provide access to employment and greater job inclusivity for many Filipinos,” Mr. Jagga added.

Based on pilot tests, iX Hero also ensures a 22% reduction in average handling time, and boosts customer satisfaction score by 13.5%, Concentrix said.

Users also saw a 30% improvement in communication, particularly in advisor speech clarity, language proficiency, and non-verbal skills.

iX Hero would benefit workers who struggle to progress through hiring processes due to language barriers, said Larah Diaz-Sta. Maria, Concentrix vice-president for transformation and delivery shared services.

“The way that iX Hero is designed, it’s meant to put together everything that the agents or advisors need — from performance coaching, analytics to understanding how the call went, and support with practice and improving their skills,” she told the briefing.

“All of that is meant to help them become even more confident that they are able to complete resolutions faster, and they’re able to execute their jobs with a lot less stress.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz