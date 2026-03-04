EEI CORP. has secured P1.6 billion worth of real estate contracts in the first two months of 2026, bringing the listed construction company closer to its order book target.

“This is a positive development to start in 2026. With these residential and hospitality projects, we push our diversified portfolio further to regional markets and expand our capabilities to build sustainable communities throughout the country,” EEI President and Chief Executive Officer Henry D. Antonio said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said it was recently awarded real estate construction projects that expand its presence in the high-growth residential and hospitality segment.

It said it received the contract for the construction of Torre Lorenzo Development Corp.’s Crown Residences, a 21-storey residential tower, and Crest Suites, a 21-storey mixed-use development in Tierra Davao.

With these projects, the company expects steady financial results this year, driven by its pipeline.

“Propelled by a growing pipeline of projects, EEI expects to see a year of steady financial performance and successful partnerships with companies in various sectors,” it said.

Crown Residences will feature expansive wellness facilities and 322 residential units, while Crest Suites, a hospitality investment property, will have 16 floors of condominium-hotel units and three floors of residential condominium units.

In the third quarter of 2025, EEI said its project pipeline reached P19.1 billion for the quarter alone. Its total backlog as of August 2025 stood at P39.24 billion.

At the local bourse, shares in EEI fell by one centavo, or 0.43%, to close at P2.34 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose