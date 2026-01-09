PLDT INC. is stepping up efforts to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the Philippines as part of its push to boost participation in the global AI ecosystem and support inclusive digital growth.

“As adoption of AI accelerates across the Philippines, it is crucial to ensure that the benefits of this technology reach as many sectors as possible to enable inclusive digital growth,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Pangilinan-led group said its investments in AI-ready infrastructure include its integrated fixed and wireless networks as well as its hyperscale data center VITRO Santa Rosa.

The 50-megawatt (MW) facility allows enterprises to deploy AI applications without the need to build or manage their own infrastructure.

PLDT Enterprise, PLDT’s corporate arm, is also developing AI use cases for industries such as banking and financial services, insurance, business process outsourcing, healthcare, government and utilities, PLDT Senior Vice-President and Enterprise Business Head Patricio S. Pineda III said.

“With our AI-ready ecosystem and our investments in infrastructure and in our people, the PLDT Group is ready to help more Filipino communities, businesses, and enterprises embrace and harness the benefits of AI to boost productivity, competitiveness and innovation,” he said.

Meanwhile, PLDT’s wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. is working to bring AI solutions to micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as government agencies, schools and universities, and nongovernment organizations.

Last year, Smart deployed remote-controlled robotic arms at cell site towers to support network optimization and improve coverage in underserved areas, the company said.

PLDT shares closed at P1,279 apiece, up 1.27% or P16, on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose