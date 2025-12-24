EAST ZONE concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. has tapped a loan facility of up to P15 billion from the Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) to fund its capital expenditure (capex) projects.

“The loan will be used to finance Manila Water’s capital expenditure projects and/or general corporate requirements,” the company said in a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday.

For the nine months ending September, the utility and its subsidiaries borrowed P20.6 billion, mostly for working capital requirements. During the same period, the group also repaid P15.59 billion in loans.

Manila Water has earmarked P95 billion for its 2023-2027 capex program, primarily for initiatives on water supply security, service accessibility, service continuity, and environmental sustainability.

The company provides water supply, wastewater, and sanitation services to over 7.8 million customers across 23 cities and municipalities in Metro Manila’s east zone and Rizal province.

Residential households will see higher water bills in the first quarter of 2026 after the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System – Regulatory Office approved a rate hike.

Customers consuming 10 cubic meters (cu.m.) or less will pay an additional P29.86 monthly, while those using up to 20 cu.m. and 30 cu.m. will face increases of P66.25 and P135.22, respectively.

Manila Water also assured its customers of uninterrupted service during the holidays, citing strengthened operational readiness to meet higher household consumption.

“Our teams are closely monitoring the system throughout the holidays to ensure stable and reliable water service, so families can celebrate the season with confidence and without worrying about their water supply,” Manila Water Corporate Communication Affairs Group Director Jeric T. Sevilla said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera