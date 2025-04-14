POWER DISTRIBUTOR Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has partnered with state-controlled French multinational electric utility company Electricité de France SA (EDF) to explore the potential deployment of nuclear energy in the Philippines.

Under a two-year memorandum of cooperation, EDF will provide technical and strategic support to Meralco for a feasibility study focused on site activities, power system integration, and the economic viability of nuclear energy in the country’s energy mix, the company said in a media release on Sunday.

The French utility firm will also conduct “customized training sessions” on nuclear reactor technology and nuclear project management. It will also extend assistance and services to Meralco to implement a potential nuclear program in the country.

“One of the Philippine government’s key objectives is to achieve greater energy security for our country, and nuclear power is one viable path toward that goal,” Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

“We see this cooperation as a significant first step for Meralco, and we are committed to taking a leadership role in advancing nuclear energy in the Philippines. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with France in this crucial area,” he added.

Under the Philippine nuclear energy roadmap, the country is targeting to have at least 1,200 megawatts (MW) of nuclear energy capacity by 2032, scaling this up to 2,400 MW by 2040 and 4,800 MW by 2050.

“Through this important first step — and the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with you — we hope to make real progress at your site as well. This is the beginning of what we envision as a remarkable, long-term journey, one that could span the next hundred years,” EDF Senior Vice-President for International Nuclear Development Vakisasai Ramany said.

Last year, Meralco, along with the Meralco Power Academy, tapped Université Paris-Saclay to be a partner institution for its Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering (FISSION) program to enhance the competencies of Filipino energy professionals in the field of nuclear energy.

The power distributor also engaged several French government research and industrial institutions, such as the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Authority and The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, among others, to explore potential partnerships for knowledge sharing on nuclear energy.

“As the country’s largest electric distribution company, Meralco has since forged partnerships with reputable global institutions to gain insights and delve into opportunities that can pave the way for the safe adoption of nuclear energy in the country,” the company said.

