GEOTHERMAL ENERGY producer Energy Development Corp. (EDC) is exploring options to repurpose its 129-megawatt (MW) Upper Mahiao Power Plant in Kananga, Leyte, after it reached the end of its operational lifespan.

“We will be conducting site feasibility studies and look at various options including the potential repurposing or redevelopment of the area,” EDC Vice-President Ryan Z. Velasco told reporters on Tuesday.

EDC said it plans to decommission the plant in phases, with the initial stage targeted by 2026 and full decommissioning by 2029.

The plant, which EDC took over in 2006, began commercial operations in 1996 and was the first geothermal project in the Philippines built under the build-operate-transfer scheme.

The Upper Mahiao facility is part of EDC’s Unified Leyte geothermal complex, which also includes the 232-MW Malitbog, 180-MW Mahanagdong, and 51-MW Optimization plants.

EDC, the renewable energy arm of Lopez-led First Gen Corp., has a total installed capacity of 1,388.8 MW, or roughly 20% of the country’s total renewable energy capacity. Since 1976, the company has developed geothermal power facilities across Bicol, Leyte, Negros Island, and Mindanao.

The company has earmarked up to P30 billion for the drilling of 40 new wells through 2026, supporting its expansion in the geothermal sector. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera