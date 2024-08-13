MANILA Water Philippine Ventures, Inc. (MWPV), a Manila Water subsidiary serving areas outside Metro Manila, said it has partnered with Canlubang Sugar Estate (CSE) for a P1.4-billion bulk water supply project aimed at enhancing water accessibility across additional towns in Laguna.

“We are committed to delivering this crucial project with unwavering integrity, efficiency, and a steadfast focus on enhancing the quality of life of customers within our Laguna Water concession area,” Manila Water Chief Operating Officer and MWPV President Melvin John M. Tan said in a statement on Monday.

The 25-year bulk water supply project aims to deliver 17 million liters per day of potable water from Matang Tubig Spring to Laguna Water, MWPV’s concessionaire in Laguna province.

The project involves the rehabilitation of the Matang Tubig Spring (MTS) as a water source and the construction of a 13-kilometer water transmission line that will link the MTS Source Upper Box to the Laguna Wellfield Reservoir in LTI Annex, Biñan.

The project will be implemented by MWPV’s construction arm, Manila Water Infratech Solutions, and will be managed and operated by its unit Estate Water.

The start of operations is expected two years after the start of construction, which is set for this year.

“The importance of water cannot be overestimated as an essential and finite resource for the people and nation, and this must be protected and made sustainable. And this is our responsibility,” CSE President Jose Ramon Yulo said.

“With the partnership of the Manila Water group and their expertise, and in partnership also with the community, the government, and the Yulo family, we strive to bring this project to fruition,” he added.

Manila Water President and Chief Operating Officer Jose Victor Emmanuel A. de Dios said that Laguna Water is working hard to replicate the company’s best practices in the east zone and offer the same quality of service to customers in Laguna.

“We will make this work. We always strive to ensure water reliability to areas we serve within and outside Metro Manila,” Mr. De Dios said.

Manila Water serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province.

MWPV houses the 20 domestic subsidiaries of the Manila Water Group. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera