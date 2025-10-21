CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. expects its international cable systems, the Bifrost and the Southeast Asia Hainan-Hong Kong Express Cable System (SEA-H2X), to go live by the end of 2025.

Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy said the Bifrost cable system is scheduled to be operational after the necessary equipment installations and testing.

“The Bifrost will be up by November or December. Once the cable is ready, we will be lining up equipment, so we are in the process now to install it,” he said on the sidelines of the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo on Monday.

The Bifrost cable system is a trans-Pacific link that connects the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and the United States. It provides ultra-low latency and high-capacity bandwidth, supporting the country’s growing digital economy.

Converge also expects the first segment of SEA-H2X, connecting Singapore and La Union, to be operational by December.

The cable system is designed for 160 terabits per second capacity and has six landing points across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, and Thailand.

SEA-H2X is expected to expand international bandwidth and strengthen undersea fiber connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region.

On the domestic front, Mr. Uy said Converge’s plan to carve out its fiber business is not an immediate priority.

He cited the operational model under the Konektadong Pinoy Act, which allows fiber-sharing among operators.

“Konektadong Pinoy already shows how you can share infrastructure with others. We are already doing this with Sky,” he said, adding that Converge remains open to sharing its infrastructure with new players.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act, also known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, lapsed into law in August. It streamlines licensing for new entrants and boosts competition in data transmission services.

Converge had previously indicated it might carve out up to 40% of its fiber business for potential investors, but Mr. Uy said the company is prioritizing system deployment and commercial operations first.

Once operational, the Bifrost and SEA-H2X cables are expected to enhance international connectivity for Converge customers and support enterprise and consumer demand for high-speed, reliable internet. — Ashley Erika O. Jose