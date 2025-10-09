THE Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has named Hans T. Sy, chairman of the executive committee of listed property giant SM Prime Holdings, Inc., as its Management Person of the Year 2025.

Mr. Sy, the fourth child of SM Group founder Henry Sy, Sr., is the 49th recipient of the award, MAP said in a statement on Wednesday.

MAP recognized Mr. Sy for his lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship, social inclusion, good governance, and resilience (ESG+R).

It also cited his people-centered leadership, promotion of diversity, and initiatives supporting the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises, local government units, and communities near SM malls.

The organization commended Mr. Sy for advancing programs on disaster risk reduction, education, and children’s healthcare, and for “raising the Philippine flag with pride in other countries like China, and proving that Filipino companies can compete successfully with global big brands.”

Mr. Sy also chairs China Banking Corp.

MAP grants the Management Person of the Year award to individuals in business or government “who have attained unquestioned distinction in the practice of management and have made valuable contributions to the progress of the country and in reshaping national values.”

The group said the award honors exceptional leaders who demonstrate integrity, effective stewardship, and a strong record of achievement in management.

MAP will confer the award on Mr. Sy on Nov. 24. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz