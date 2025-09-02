GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said it is boosting its connectivity in Metro Manila with new tower builds and upgrades.

“Metro Manila is always on the move, and connectivity has to keep up. Globe is building new sites and boosting capacity,” Globe Head of Service Planning and Engineering Joel R. Agustin said in a media release on Monday.

Globe is rolling out new cell towers in Metro Manila to improve its capacity and overall internet access, the company said, adding that it recognizes the need for reliable infrastructure as Metro Manila is among the most densely populated cities in the country.

“Every new cell site built and network upgrade reflects Globe’s commitment to deliver the most consistent network in the Philippines, a promise of seamless, reliable connectivity whenever and wherever it’s needed,” Globe said.

The company said its network upgrades cover Metro Manila, particularly the cities of Caloocan, Las Piñas, Marikina, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Manila, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Pasay, Pasig, San Juan, and Valenzuela.

In a separate media release, Globe said it had reached 62.5 million mobile subscribers to date. This represents a 5% year-on-year increase as of end-June, from 59.5 million in the same period last year.

For the second quarter, Globe’s attributable net income fell by 29.46% to P5.46 billion as weaker revenues and higher expenses weighed on earnings.

Its combined revenues for the second quarter declined by 1.92% to P43.47 billion from P44.32 billion in the second quarter of 2024, while gross expenses rose by 0.72% to P39.21 billion from P38.93 billion in the same period last year.

At the local bourse, shares of Globe closed P2, or 0.13% lower, at P1,505 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose