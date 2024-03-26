AIRASIA Philippines is expecting stronger demand for travel as it anticipates 100,000 travelers this week alone, the low-cost carrier said on Monday.

With this, AirAsia Philippines is ramping up its operations and deploying additional manpower to cater to higher passengers during the Holy Week.

The airline said its president and chief executive president, Ricardo P. Isla, personally inspected check-in counters to ensure operational efficiency and readiness.

“All counters are fully operational, with additional manpower and standby team deployed to accommodate the expected influx of tourists during this period,” AirAsia Philippines said.

“Beyond safety, the airline is also focused on enhancing customer experience by partnering up with Locally PH. Hundreds of Locally products have been handed out to guests, adding a refreshing touch to their journeys,” it added.

“A dedicated customer help desk has been established to provide additional assistance to travelers with rebooking and flight change concerns.”

Data provided by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) showed about one million travelers both for domestic and international are expected this Holy Week, 7.9% higher than the 926,755 travelers logged during Holy Week last year.

On Sunday alone, the DoTr recorded a total of 134,660 passengers, of which 62,097 are inbound passengers while 72,563 are outbound passengers.

Sought for comments, budget carrier Cebu Pacific said it expects “high demand” for travel as the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) kept fuel surcharge for April unchanged.

“With fuel surcharges holding steady, we anticipate that high demand for air travel will be sustained. We continue to encourage guests to book early to avail of affordable fares,” Alexander G. Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer, said in a Viber message.

For April, CAB has retained the airline fuel surcharge at Level 6. — Ashley Erika O. Jose