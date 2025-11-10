THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) has temporarily suspended the operations of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) route between Naga and Legazpi following damage caused by Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally called Uwan.

In a statement on Monday, Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said he has ordered PNR to conduct an assessment and to inspect the damage sustained by the bridge linking San Rafael and Guinobatan in Albay.

The Transportation department said it will study the extent of the damage to the bridge to ensure the safety of the public before resuming operations.

The operations of PNR Naga-Legazpi line is suspended indefinitely starting on Monday to give way for repair works.

Mr. Lopez also said he has ordered the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to deploy additional public utility vehicles in the area.

In a separate media release, the DoTr through the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that most airports under its operations reported no damages from Uwan and have already resumed normal operations.

“Initial inspections indicate that damages were primarily limited to ceilings, roofs, glass panels, and perimeter fences. Flooding was observed in some areas, with temporary disruptions to power and connectivity,” it said.

However, CAAP said that operations continue to be temporarily suspended at Bulan, Bacon, Sangley, Plaridel, Iba, and Subic airport. — Ashley Erika O. Jose