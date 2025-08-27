PHIRST PARK HOMES, the affordable housing brand of Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG), is set to enter Mindanao with a P5.3-billion township project in General Santos (GenSan) City.

Located in Barangay Baluan, PHirst Park Homes GenSan is a 25-hectare master-planned community positioned to support the city’s continuing growth, PHirst Park Homes said in a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday.

Accessible through the Sarangani-Davao del Sur Coastal Road, PHirst Park Homes GenSan will feature about 2,000 move-in-ready housing units designed to meet the needs of growing families.

The project will offer two signature PHirst models: Amani, a townhouse with a floor area of 40 square meters (sq.m.) on typical lots ranging from 44 sq.m. to 60.5 sq.m.; and Dua, a single-attached unit with a 48-sq.m. floor area on a 77-sq.m. lot, with prices starting at P2.8 million.

Prices for the Amani townhouses will range from P1.8 million to P2.1 million, while Dua houses will cost around P2.8 million.

“PHirst’s expansion in Mindanao, through PHirst Park Homes Gen San, directly reflects our unwavering vision to empower Filipino families with access to quality homes,” PHirst President and Chief Executive Officer Ricky M. Celis said.

The township will include amenities that promote recreation and community interaction, as well as open spaces for accessibility and enjoyment, while ensuring a safe and secure environment, PHirst added.

“Staying true to its promise of ‘a home in a park, and a park in a home’ experience, the community showcases a harmonious balance of comfort, nature, and modern living,” PHirst said.

Mindanao is emerging as a strategic economic hub due to ongoing infrastructure projects, making it an attractive real estate market, the company said. It cited the upcoming Mindanao Railway Project, which is expected to connect major cities, streamline regional transportation, and enhance global connectivity.

“Such developments are opening new economic corridors and driving robust regional activity across provinces and key urban centers — making Mindanao one of the most attractive and promising markets in the real estate industry,” it added.

PHirst also said rapid urbanization and the growing population highlight the urgency of addressing the country’s housing backlog.

“With its upcoming entry into Mindanao, PHirst is well on track to build a strong footprint across all major regions in the Philippines — bringing the dream of homeownership closer to more Filipino families nationwide,” the company said.

On Tuesday, CPG shares rose by 3.12% or two centavos to close at 66 centavos apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz