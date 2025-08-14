TY-LED conglomerate GT Capital Holdings, Inc. saw a 39% increase in its second-quarter (Q2) attributable net income to P9.28 billion from P6.67 billion last year driven by its financial services and automotive businesses.

Consolidated revenue for the April-to-June period increased by 13% to P86.66 billion from P76.65 billion a year ago, GT Capital said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

First-half attributable net income rose by 34% to P18.42 billion from P13.78 billion a year ago. Revenue likewise climbed by 17% to P176.44 billion from P150.75 billion in 2024.

GT Capital attributed the growth to the performance of its key operating businesses led by banking subsidiary Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), automotive company Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP), and associate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

“GT Capital delivered strong financial results in the first half of 2025, fueled by record performance of our automotive and financial services businesses. These achievements lay a strong foundation for meeting our full-year objectives,” GT Capital President Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista said.

“We enter the second half with guarded confidence — aware of ongoing uncertainties in both domestic and global markets, yet encouraged by the strength and resilience of our core businesses. With this momentum and a sharp focus on execution, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth trajectory,” he added.

Metrobank booked P24.8 billion in first-half net income due to healthy loan growth, recovering margins, robust trading income, and improving cost efficiency.

Net interest income reached P60 billion driven by a sequential rebound in net interest margin while gross loans grew by 13.2%.

“Our first half performance reflects the continuing strength of our core businesses. As we enter the second half of the year, we remain focused on building on our fundamentals and implementing prudent strategies, which will allow us to continue helping our clients grow further as well as achieve our medium-term goals,” Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee said.

TMP posted a record 66% growth in first-half net income to P12.5 billion while consolidated revenue went up by 19% to P135.6 billion on strong retail sales volume, healthy models mix, and favorable foreign exchange movement.

As of end-June, TMP had a 46.1% market share as retail sales volume rose by 6.6% to 111,276 units.

“We will continue to maintain our guarded optimism in our outlook for the remainder of the year, against the backdrop of a dynamic global and local economic environment,” TMP President Masando Hashimoto said.

Real estate subsidiary Federal Land Inc. saw a 15% increase in reservation sales driven by demand for its commercial lots and horizontal developments in Cavite and Laguna, as well as its ready-for-occupancy vertical residences in Bonifacio Global City and the Manila Bay area.

Federal Land continued to leverage its expansion of horizontal developments outside Metro Manila and renewed its focus on ready-for-occupancy properties across its key locations.

Federal Land NRE Global, Inc., the property company’s joint venture with Nomura Real Estate of Japan, is expected to complete the first Uniqlo logistics facility in the country by the first quarter of 2026.

MPIC posted a 36% increase in first-half reported net income to P17 billion on the back of the gain from the sale of its oil storage company, Philippine Coastal Storage and Pipeline Corp.

Among its core businesses, power contributed the largest share of net operating income at 64% or P11.2 billion. The water and toll roads segments contributed P3.8 billion and P3.3 billion, respectively, representing 41%.

AXA Philippines Life and General Insurance Corp. saw a 14% increase in first-half gross premium to P16.7 billion.

In the life insurance segment, AXA Philippines’ annual premium equivalent increased by 18% to P2.5 billion due to higher single premium and group premium contributions.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.

GT Capital stocks rose by 4.52% or P30 to P694 apiece on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave