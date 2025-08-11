ROBINSONS LAND Corp. (RLC) posted a 7% rise in second-quarter (Q2) attributable net income to P3.4 billion, driven by growth across its portfolio.

April-to-June revenue rose by 16% to P12 billion, RLC said in a regulatory filing last week.

Excluding one-off gains in 2024, RLC grew its first-half net income by 5% to P6.88 billion. Revenue climbed by 8% to P23.03 billion.

“RLC’s solid results in the first half of 2025 reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio and our commitment to disciplined execution. We sustained our growth momentum with strong performances across our core businesses, while enhancing financial flexibility through prudent balance sheet management,” RLC President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said.

“We remain focused on creating long-term value as we expand strategically and innovate across both investment and development portfolios,” she added.

Robinsons Malls posted a 9% increase in revenue to P9.46 billion as occupancy improved to 94%. Its total leasable space reached 1.7 million square meters (sq.m.).

RLC Offices saw a 5% revenue growth to P4.11 billion, led by consistent rental escalations across its premium office portfolio and occupancy reaching 87%.

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR) grew its revenue by 9% to P3.1 billion, driven by strong performance across its brands. Its portfolio now includes 27 hotels with over 4,000 room keys.

Last May, RHR opened NUSTAR Hotel, the country’s first Filipino ultra-luxury brand hotel, with 223 rooms in NUSTAR Integrated Resorts Cebu.

Robinsons Logistics and Industrial Facilities (RLX) recorded a 17% increase in revenue to P451 million, led by scale and efficiency. The company operates 13 industrial facilities across strategic logistics hubs in Luzon, maintaining stable occupancy and strong tenant demand.

Robinsons Destination Estates saw P475 million in property development revenues from deferred land sales to joint ventures.

RLC Residences generated P3.2 billion in net sales from organic projects and P571 million from joint ventures. Realized revenues rose 33% to P4.73 billion, led by project recognition and strong ready-for-occupancy sales in the second quarter.

As of end-June, RLC recorded a 1% increase in consolidated assets to P264.7 billion.

The company reduced its loans payable by 14% to P45.91 billion following the settlement of P7.37 billion in maturing debt during the first half. This brought RLC’s net debt-to-equity ratio down to 24%, from 27% at end-2024.

In a separate disclosure, RLC’s real estate investment trust RL Commercial REIT, Inc. (RCR) recorded a 62% increase in second-quarter revenue to P2.34 billion.

For the first half, RCR grew its revenue by 60% to P4.59 billion, driven by its 97% occupancy rate across properties as well as a P30.67-billion recent asset infusion from RLC under a property-for-share swap.

RLC will swap nine malls with about 324,000 sq.m. of gross leasable area valued at approximately P30.67 billion in exchange for around 3.83 billion RCR shares priced at P8 each.

“RCR has consistently declared increasing cash dividends quarter-on-quarter by steadily infusing high quality, geographically diverse, and multi-asset class,” RCR President and CEO Jericho P. Go said.

On Friday, RLC shares rose by 0.13% or two centavos to P15 per share, while RCR shares climbed by 3.67% or 29 centavos to P8.19 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave