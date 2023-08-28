BEVERAGE manufacturer Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, Inc. (PCPPI) is on track to achieve its energy reduction targets as it aims for more sustainable operations.

“For water, our target is to reduce usage by 10%; while for fuel, energy, and power, our goal is to reduce them by 4%. As of end-July this year, we have already reduced our total energy use by 1.5%, keeping us on track with our targets,” PCPPI Director for Manufacturing Walton A. Firmeza said in a statement.

PCPPI is also aiming to lower the use of grid electricity in select plants by up to 30%, while an 8% reduction is projected in the company’s total grid electricity usage as it shifts to solar power for its manufacturing plants.

The company will install solar panels in select production facilities as part of its transition to renewable energy and plan to reduce energy consumption.

“We assess our organizational priorities based on where we can make the most impact. Among the initiatives we have in place addresses our use of water and energy for our returnable glass bottles,” Mr. Firmeza said.

He said the company’s bottle washers consume most of a facility’s energy.

“As such, we ensure that we use energy-efficient washers, conduct proper and regular maintenance, and train our teams on how they can help support our productivity goals,” he added.

PCPPI also strengthened its efforts to lower the plastic content in its products and packaging. The company previously reported that the volume of carton material used in its packaging dropped by 99.1 metric tons in 2022.

“Through these initiatives, we are able to reinforce our commitment to take action to protect our planet, while inspiring and empowering our people to do the same,” PCPPI President and Chief Executive Officer Frederick D. Ong said.

Meanwhile, PCPPI said its resource management policies are reflected in the company’s Luntian Yaman program, which focuses on water usage reduction, electricity use optimization, fuel yield optimization, solid waste management, and community-building participation.

The company added that its environmental, social, and governance commitments are referenced from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“By upholding the three pillars of sustainability, namely circular economy, water stewardship, and inclusive business, PCPPI is committed to creating a positive impact on society with programs focused on environmental sustainability, nation-building, and inclusive development,” the company said.

PCPPI is the domestic manufacturer of PepsiCo beverages such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7Up, Mirinda, Mug, Gatorade, Sting, Tropicana, Lipton Iced Tea, Milkis, Chum Churum Soonhari, and Premier Purified Water.

The company has 14 manufacturing facilities, which serve over 700,000 outlets nationwide. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave