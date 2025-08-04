RENEWABLE ENERGY firm Energy Development Corp. (EDC) is looking to expand its existing Bacon-Manito (Bac-Man) geothermal complex with an additional 90 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

EDC President and Chief Operating Officer Jerome H. Cainglet said the company is evaluating the opportunity based on the results of its resource assessment.

He said the planned expansion may be pursued within the next five to six years, and the development could take up to three years.

Excluding expenses related to drilling activities, the official said developing a geothermal facility would require around $6 million per MW.

The Bac-Man Geothermal Power Plant sits on a 25,000-hectare geothermal reservation spanning Bacon, Sorsogon City, and Manito in Albay.

The complex consists of two steam power generating plants with a combined capacity of 150 MW.

Adding to this is the recently inaugurated P7-billion Tanawon Geothermal Power, which can produce 22 MW of capacity.

Completed over 27 months, the geothermal facility is expected to generate 159,000 megawatt-hours of electricity, contributing to the country’s baseload renewable energy capacity.

“Tanawon’s inauguration is not only a proud achievement for First Gen and EDC, but also a win for the country’s energy security and climate resilience journey. We dedicate it to our communities, government partners, and everyone committed to a decarbonized, regenerative future,” Mr. Cainglet said.

For this year, EDC is targeting to commission four of its growth projects, including the 28-MW Mahanagdong Binary Geothermal Power Plant in Leyte and three battery energy storage systems projects totaling 40 megawatt-hours.

EDC, the renewable energy arm of Lopez-led First Gen Corp., has an installed capacity of 1,480.19 MW, representing around 20% of the country’s total installed renewable energy capacity.

Since 1976, EDC has led the exploration, development, and operation of geothermal energy, resulting in the development of geothermal power facilities across Bicol, Leyte, Negros Island, and Mindanao.

EDC has earmarked up to P30 billion for the drilling of 40 new wells through 2026. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera