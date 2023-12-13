THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said it has integrated its permit system into the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS).

“I am proud to say that we are now in EVOSS, and we are set to follow the mandated timelines as required by the law. In the next few weeks, we will go live,” ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta said in a statement on Wednesday.

EVOSS is an online platform of the Department of Energy (DoE) that streamlines and expedites the processing of applications for energy projects.

According to the ERC, the processing time for ERC quasi-judicial rulings will be reduced to 270 calendar days under EVOSS, reduced from more than a year previously.

The integration is expected to speed up distribution utility application processing time for capital expenditure (capex) projects.

“The beauty of this shared platform lies not only in easier filing, but also the tracking of applications. Applicants can actually check the status of their requests. For certain permits, if we are not able to complete the processing within the prescribed timeline, it would be deemed approved,” Ms. Dimalanta said.

ERC employees, along with resource persons from the DoE, trialed the EVOSS integration and workflow of capex applications on Dec. 7.

The ERC said it will hold an end-user walk-through and pilot-testing activities for applications to issue certificates of compliance, power supply agreements, point-to-point dedicated connection facility permits, ancillary services procurement agreement approvals, microgrid systems provider operations permits, as well as the licensing of retail electricity suppliers. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera

In a separate statement, the regulator solicited comment on proposed changes to the method for determining the secondary price cap (SPC) on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

The SPC establishes a limit on prices in the WESM to manage excessive increases or high market prices and mitigate the impact of price volatility.

The ERC is also proposing to establish rules on determining renewable energy certificate price caps in the Renewable Energy Market (REM).

The ERC is authorized to provide regulatory support to implement the REM. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera