GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. said it is upgrading its mobile infrastructure network in Batanes to provide high-speed data to its mobile subscribers.

In a media release on Thursday, the Ayala-led telecommunications company said it is boosting its long-term evolution (LTE) capacity in Batanes amid the growing demand for connectivity.

“The deployment and expansion of 4G LTE provides a robust and resilient solution needed in remote island communities,” Globe said.

Globe Head of Service Planning and Engineering Joel R. Agustin said this move is also part of the company’s commitment to help bridge the digital divide by ensuring reliable and secure connection and mobile services in far-flung areas.

“The upgraded sites are a game-changer for Batanes, enabling faster downloads, smoother streaming, and more seamless online interactions for everyone,” it said.

Earlier this month, the company also announced that it had started the transition of more than 3,000 cell sites and other low-energy utilization facilities to renewable energy as part of its net-zero goal.

Globe said these cell sites are in Metro Manila and Calabarzon, with the full transition to renewables expected to be completed by 2028.

